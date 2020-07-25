Madhya Pradesh: 12 fresh cases take Mhow corona tally to 300

With 12 new corona patients found in Mhow, the tally rose to 301 on Saturday. In all, 30 persons of Mhow tehsil have died of corona so far.

Health officials said Mhow has become a hotspot for corona and if we look at the population of Mhow tehsil and the number of positive patients and deaths, then it would appear that a very large percentage of the population has been affected. Officials said there was urgent need to go into the reason behind the rapid spread of the virus in the town and surrounding areas.

Harsola village has recently been declared as a containment area and the entire village has been sealed to check any kind of spread of corona from this village. But, as per the sources in Mhow, vegetable mandi and milk traders, a large number of farmers of Harsola are taking their milk and vegetables outside the village and are selling it in Mhow and Indore mandi regularly.

Also, a restaurant was found open and a late night party was going on in the hotel situated near Mhow market on Friday night. Some persons even complained to the authorities but no action was taken against the hotel despite section 144 being in force in Mhow due to ongoing corona pandemic crisis.