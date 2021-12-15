Madhya Pradesh: 12 BJP workers join Congress in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of three-tier panchayat elections, 12 BJP workers joined Congress in presence of Congress MLA Pratap Grewal in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

MLA Grewal welcomed the party workers and said that young party workers of BJP were fed-up with high inflation and anti-public policies of BJP. They were influenced by customs and policies of the Congress and readily joining the Congress.

Atmaram Jat from Khareli village, Mangaleshwar Jat, Vijaydas Bairagi, Virendra Jat, Jeevandas Bairagi, Ravi Jat, Narsingh Bairagi, Kanha Maru from Phulgavadi, Vishal Othwal, Krishna Kumawat, Vijay Maru, Tolaram Bilwal from village Bandikhali left BJP and joined Congress here.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:50 PM IST