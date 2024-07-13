Madhya Pradesh: 11K Citizens Benefit From Mega Health Camp In Khargone | FP Photo

Bhikangaon/Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): More than 11,000 residents of Bhikangaon and surrounding tribal areas received comprehensive healthcare services at a monumental health camp organised on the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises on Saturday. The initiative, spearheaded by Indore divisional commissioner Deepak Singh and supported by Khargone collector Karmveer Sharma, witnessed over 150 specialist doctors from Indore and Khandwa administering treatments across various departments.

Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil, addressing attendees, lauded the initiative as a crucial step towards ensuring holistic healthcare accessibility in tribal regions. "A healthy population strengthens the state and the nation," remarked MP Patil, emphasising the importance of such initiatives in advancing overall development goals. The camp, inaugurated amid local dignitaries including MLA Jhuma Solanki and district panchayat president Anubai Tanwar, offered free health checkups and medications under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and additional state provisions.

It included specialised services for pregnant women, cancer screenings, dental care, paediatric consultations and more. "The success of this camp lies in its ability to provide comprehensive healthcare under one roof," stated collector Sharma, highlighting the collaboration of multiple government departments and healthcare institutions.

Throughout the day-long event, dedicated teams facilitated the smooth operation of various medical counters, diagnostics and follow-up arrangements for ongoing healthcare needs. Plans are underway to replicate such camps across other underserved areas, reinforcing the commitment to accessible and equitable healthcare for all.

mFact File

Camp operated for 6 hours. More than 150 doctors provided services. More than 100 officers and employees present. More than 700 health officers and employees rendered service. 91 stalls set up for testing and medicine distribution. 2 stalls for tea and snacks. 4 mobile vehicles for transporting patients.