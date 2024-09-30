Madhya Pradesh: 114 Criminals Arrested During Combing Patrol In Dhar

Representational Pic

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police successfully executed a combing patrol that led to the arrest of 114 individuals with pending warrants, including 57 permanent and 57 arrest warrants. This operation was part of a broader initiative to enhance law and order in the district and target long-absconding criminals.

Among the notable arrests was Mohabbat Bhil, a notorious member of the Jamda Bhootiya Gang, who had been on the run for six years. He faces serious charges, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, loot, burglary and attacks on police forces.

The court had issued five permanent warrants against him and a reward of Rs 30,000 was announced in 2019 for his capture. Additionally, police apprehended two other individuals, Ajit Pandey and Madaliya Bhil, both of whom were wanted under the Excise Act and had been absconding for two years.

A reward of Rs 5,000 was declared for each of their arrests. The operation, conducted on Sunday involved multiple police teams from various stations, including Sardarpur and Rajgarh.

They targeted locations associated with individuals who had been convicted or were wanted for crimes such as theft, robbery and dacoit.

The results of the patrol included 57 permanent warrants executed, 3 absconding criminals with rewards arrested, 6 actions taken under the Excise Act, 235 individuals identified as goons, 116 individuals under surveillance and 5 district-extern criminals were checked.