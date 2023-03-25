Madhya Pradesh: 1,100 kg of seized drugs destroyed in Dhar

Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore zone, destroyed 1,100 kg of different types of seized drugs at a cement factory in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district on Friday, official said.

The disposal of drugs was carried out under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He flagged off proceedings for the disposal of drugs and virtually joined it via video conferencing. Zonal director of NCB, Indore zone, Brijendra Choudhary said, "Today (March 24), an action to destroy drugs was organised across the country under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In this sequence, about 1,100 kg of drugs were disposed by the Indore NCB Zonal Unit, which includes Heroin, Ganja, Alprazolam and other drugs." In November last year, 65 kgs of opium being brought from the northeast in a truck was seized in Mandsaur district.

The police had received information that a 10-wheeler truck carrying bamboo would be ferrying drugs too. The driver was a drug dealer and had covered 3,000 km to reach Mandsaur. When the truck reached the Raj Marg, the police stopped it for checking, after which the driver tried to flee. However, he was arrested by the police, and the truck was also seized. The police seized around 65 kgs of opium in 13 packets, hidden in the toolbox beside the seat.

According to police, the arrested person was identified as Shravan Kumar. The police registered the case against him under sections 8 and 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he was involved in this drug business for a long time. He brought drugs from the northeast and sold them in Rajasthan. He also said that his vehicle was also caught in 2019, but he managed to escape.