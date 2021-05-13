Madhya Pradesh: 11% more power consumption during the same period last year

Indore: With rising temperature, the consumption of power is growing significantly in Malwa-Nimar region compared to last year.
In the 41 days of April and May, Malwa-Nimar region, which comes under Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, has witnessed 11 percent more electricity consumption compared to the same period in the previous year.
West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the company saw demand of around 11 per cent more electricity in all 15 districts under it in the last 40 days.
In the last 24 hours, 4.10 crore units of electricity were supplied in Indore division and 2.70 crore units in Ujjain division.
This includes 1.15 crore units in Indore district, 90 lakh units in Dhar district, 70 lakh units in Khargone, 66 lakh units in Ujjain district, 62 lakhs in Dewas, 42 units in Ratlam and remaining electricity was distributed in in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Barwani, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Agar, Shajapur, Neemuch and Mandsaur.
Tomar said that the officials and employees of West Discom is ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the testing times of Covid-19 pandemic.
He also said that consumers whose complaints are being received at the Central Call Centre 1912, Urjas App and local number, are also being resolved within prescribed time limit.
In the last 24 hours, nearly 2000 complaints from Indore and Ujjain divisions were resolved in a very short period.
Tomar said that orders pertaining to declaration of power workers as Corona warriors have been issued by the state government.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)