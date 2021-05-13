Madhya Pradesh: 11% more power consumption during the same period last year

Indore: With rising temperature, the consumption of power is growing significantly in Malwa-Nimar region compared to last year.

In the 41 days of April and May, Malwa-Nimar region, which comes under Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, has witnessed 11 percent more electricity consumption compared to the same period in the previous year.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the company saw demand of around 11 per cent more electricity in all 15 districts under it in the last 40 days.

In the last 24 hours, 4.10 crore units of electricity were supplied in Indore division and 2.70 crore units in Ujjain division.