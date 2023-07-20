Madhya Pradesh: 11-Foot Python Found In Barkheda Bujurg, Rescued And Set Free

FPJ

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-foot-long python was captured and rescued in Barkheda Bujurg village of Mahidpur during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The mammoth reptile was discovered slithering near the outskirts of the village. Recognising the urgent need for action, villagers quickly informed the police and called a snake charmer who caught the python in a jute sack and kept it with him till dawn.

Mahidpur forest department team including Kailash Thakur and Dilip Singh Panwar brought the python to Gangawadi Nursery during the morning hours and set it free for a few minutes and offered water to the snake.

Later, a rescue team from Ujjain including Madan Singh Mohrey, Dilip Sher and Rajesh Chauhan reached the nursery and carried the python to Seoni's national park. Here, the snake was set free by the team. According to experts, usually pythons are not found in the mentioned area. It could have come to the village in search of food.