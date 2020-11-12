Madhya Pradesh: 1,046 new COVID-19 cases, 692 recoveries; 10 die

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,046 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,80,997, while 10 new fatalities pushed the toll to 3,065, health officials said.

A total of 692 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,69,260, they said.

Of the new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Vidisha, one each in Bhopal, Betul, Damoh and Shajapur, the officials said.

Of the 1,046 new infections, Bhopal accounted for 185, Indore 156, Gwalior 93 and Jabalpur 61.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 35,126, including 707 deaths, while Bhopal's infection tally stood at 26,950 with 495 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,204 and 13,092 cases, respectively, the officials said.

Bhopal now has 1,788 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1,771.

Gwalior and Jabalpur have 661 and 548 active cases, respectively.

With the testing of 26,538 samples in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to more than 32.54 lakh, the officials said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,80,997, new cases 1,046, deaths 3,065, recovered 1,69,260, active cases 8,672, number of people tested so far 32,54,457.