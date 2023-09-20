Madhya Pradesh: 101 Participants Stage Different Arts Of Lord Krishna

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the ‘Krishna Nritya Darshan’ ceremony of Sanskar Bharati Mahanagar Ujjain, 101 participants from dozens of art and dance institutions of Ujjain brilliantly presented the various arts of Lord Shri Krishna on the stage through their dance skills in which Lord Shri Krishna’s entire pastimes from his birth were presented.

Apart from this, the teachings of Geeta were also beautifully enacted through dance. Shri Krishna’s Makhan Chori, Raasleela and Shri Krishna Sudama characters were also highly appreciated. Prominent among these institutions were the Grand Cultural Centre, Aarambh Kathak Pathshala, Nritya Siddha Kala Academy, Pratibha Parakh Natya Sansthan, Tapasya Dance Academy, Trinetra Dance Institute, Om Anika Cultural Institute, Pratikalpa Cultural Institute, Pandit Ramdas Kala Sangam, Rasraj Prabhat Dance Institute, Ninad Dance Academy and Shri Sarvottam Dance Academy.

In the programme, dance guru Dr Pallavi, Kishan, dance guru Ritu Shukla, Dr Anjana Chauhan, dance drama director Ekta Poddar, Mayuri Saxena, Vartika Acharya, Madhuri Kodape and Kashish Sitlani were also honoured by the guests. Balyogi Umeshnath of Valmiki Dham as a chief guest said that Ujjain is a place where even God was trained to be proficient in sixty-four arts. We become blessed by the movement of our breath in such a rich city of arts and rituals.

Krishna's place of education is Ujjain and the whole world knows Krishna because Krishna’s hypnotism is different. The mesmerising art of his dance along with his personality is unique. Presiding over the programme, former divisional commissioner and former vice-chancellor of Panini Sanskrit Evam Vaidik University, Dr Mohan Gupt said that Lord Krishna is such a divine incarnation of Leelapurush associated with our lives who not only always attracts us but is also exemplary. Certainly, a lot can be learned from the dance philosophy of Shri Krishna. Girish Bhalerao of Lokmanya Tilak Cultural Trust also addressed the function as a special guest.

The concept of the programme was presented by Madhav Tiwari and the guests were honoured by the programme coordinator Harihareshwar Poddar, vice-president Archana Tiwari, Palak Patwardhan and president Sunderlal Malviya. Malwa province general secretary of Sanskar Bharti Sanjay Sharma, Malwa Province president Yogendra Piplonia, renowned dancer Rajkumud Tholiya, dance guru Dr Poonam Vyas, Jayant Telang, Gopal Mahakal and Pankaj Acharya were also present in the programme. The programme was conducted by Sudarshan Ayachit.

