Madhya Pradesh: 1,000 beneficiaries of Burhanpur receive an installment of construction under PM Awas Yojna

Burhanpur: State level programme Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Mission Nagrodaya concluded in the presence of former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis at Parmanand Govindjiwala Auditorium on Friday.

Collector Praveen Singh, municipal commissioner Bhagwandas Bhumarkar, BJP District president Manoj Ladhawaye, former mayor Madhuri Patel, Anil Bhonsle and others attended the programme.

Address of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen and heard by the attendees through video conference.The CM transferred Rs 3,300 crore in the account of the beneficiaries of various schemes of the government through single click during the programme.

Chief Minister Chouhan transferred the first and second installment amount to more than 1 lakh 60 thousand beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the Mission Nagarodaya programme.

1,000 beneficiaries of Burhanpur were transferred the amount of one lakh rupees as the first installment for the construction of housing.

Bank branches were also felicitated for outstanding work in PM Swanidhi Yojana in the programme. Under the PM Swanidhi Yojana, beneficiaries including Sangeetbai Pachore, Kalpana Gulab Rathore, Lalitha Rathore, Lokesh Chatre, Dharmendra Vani were felicitated with checks worth Rs 10,000 each.