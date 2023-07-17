Madhya Pradesh: 10-Year-Old Missing Boy’s Body Found In Drain

Representative image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Body of Bhavishya Bamniya (10) was pulled out of an open drain on Sunday night, 12 hours after he went missing from his house in Billod on Monday morning. After he did not return till 9pm on Sunday, worried family members contacted his friends and searched the locality. After failing to trace the boy, family approached Nahargarh police.

A case of kidnapping was registered and an investigation launched. The victim’s body was finally found on Sunday night floating in the drain.

The body was handed over to kin after postmortem. Bhavisya’s parents had died and he was living with his sisters.

