Madhya Pradesh: 10 Quintal Poppy Husk Seized From Oil Tanker In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Kukdeshwar police seized 10.8 quintals of poppy-husk (doda chura) being smuggled in an oil tanker between Junapani and Fulpura villages of Neemuch district on Thursday.

As per details, SP Amit Tolani had launched a campaign against drug trafficking and drug abuse across the district.

Following a tip off, a police team led by station house officer Kukdeshwar Sadeep Tomar swung into action and intercepted a tanker ( Reg No RJ 19 GA 9794) between Junapani and Fulpura villages of Neemuch district on Wednesday.

The tanker was parked alongside the road but tanker driver was missing.

Following the inspection, the contraband worth Rs 12 lakh was found concealed in the tanker. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Police have seized contraband along with vehicle used in smuggling. A manhunt was on to nab the accused. Inspector Sandeep Tomar and Manoj Bhati played a major role in the seizure.

