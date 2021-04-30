Madhya Pradesh: 10 oxygen cylinders, equipment donated to Covid Care Centre in Khachrod

Khachrod: Seva Bharti after raising funds from the locals donated 10 oxygen cylinders among other equipment to the for 20-bed Covid Care Centre Seva on Thursday.
Observing the negligence of administration, members of Seva Bharti decided to raise funds for a Covid Care Centre.
They donated the equipment to collector on Thursday. Besides donors, sub-divisional magistrate Purushottam Kumar, tehsildar Madhu Nayak, medical officer Sanjay Patel were also present. Ex-MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat and other administrative officers expressed gratitude towards all the donors for their contribution to the noble cause.
