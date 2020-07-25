Madhya Pradesh: 10 more test positive in Ratlam, 71 under treatment

Ratlam: Weekend’s two days long lock down commenced here from the midnight on Friday. On the first day of the lockdown, people here remained inside their homes and commercial activities remained fully shut down except for the essential services which have been permitted by district administration.

Meanwhile, ten new Covid-19 positive patients were detected here when the sample reports were released by the Government Medical College (GMC) Covid-19 laboratory on Friday evening. Out of the ten new positive, one patient is found to be repeat positive as earlier when the patient was discharged the report was negative. This is the second case of the repeat positive in the district, as per information. Official information also added that besides new ten cases found and admitted at the GMC here, three residents of Ratlam district have been found positive in Indore yesterday where they had reached for treatment.

Official information today said that from the GMC Covid-19 Hospital, five patients have today discharged after recovery. 71 active patients are continued to remain admitted at the GMC as on today after discharge of five patients on recovery. Around ten thousand samples of the suspected have been processed so far in the district out of which 347 samples were found positive. Seven deaths of Covid-19 have taken place while 269 patients have discharged till today on recovery.