Madhya Pradesh: 10 Cases Of Cyber Frauds In 2 Days In Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the last two days, Burhanpur police has been flooded with 10 complaints of cyber fraud by individuals impersonating as army officers.

Posing as army officers, the scammers gain trust of victims to dupe them of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

These cyber crooks approach businessmen and citizens via video/audio calls. They offer to sell various items like vehicles, household items etc but cut-off contact with them after receiving initial payments.

Alarmed at spurt in such cases, police have warned citizens against clicking on unknown links received through e-mail, SMS or WhatsApp.

