 Madhya Pradesh: 10 Cases Of Cyber Frauds In 2 Days In Burhanpur
Posing as army officers, the scammers gain trust of victims to dupe them of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Representative Picture

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the last two days, Burhanpur police has been flooded with 10 complaints of cyber fraud by individuals impersonating as army officers.

These cyber crooks approach businessmen and citizens via video/audio calls. They offer to sell various items like vehicles, household items etc but cut-off contact with them after receiving initial payments.

Alarmed at spurt in such cases, police have warned citizens against clicking on unknown links received through e-mail, SMS or WhatsApp.

