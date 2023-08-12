Madhya Pradesh: 1 Teacher Suspended, 7 Show Caused Over Absenteeism In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher was suspended and seven other teachers were show caused for skipping review process of tribal affairs department in Khargone.

The department is conducting regular inspections of government schools across the district on instructions of Shivraj Singh Verma. These inspections are a part of state-wide school chale hum launched on the directives of assistant commissioner Prashant Arya.

On Friday, district education officer was shocked to find Government Primary School, Naghatti under Gogawan development block locked and teachers missing.

Similarly, officials carried out inspections in Maheshwar and Jhirnya blocks and initiated disciplinary action against teachers and staff over negligence of duty. Assistant teacher of Government Primary School, Naghatti, was suspended with immediate effect for absenteeism.

Assistant Commissioner issued show-cause notices to seven teachers for gross negligence of duty. These teachers are Naghatti school assistant teacher Lalit Mandloi, Bakaner School primary teacher Reena Parmarthi, Fiparipura Pavi School primary teacher Archana Jangra and others.

The review process would be expedited and negligence in such cases would be dealt with strictly. Disciplinary action would be initiated against teachers and staff found missing during inspections.

