Madhya Pradesh: 1 held for duping Barwani man of Rs 75 lakh

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A man who is accused of duping a resident of Barwani of Rs 75 lakh was arrested from Jharkhand on Saturday.

The complainant Vivek Yadav had alleged that one Sanjay Kumar Choubey and his son Sheetal Sameer Choubey, who reside in New Delhi had cheated him. The duo had requested Yadav to lend them Rs 75 lakh as investment in Urmila Construction Company by promising them lucrative profits. Later the accused deceived the complainant and misappropriated his investment. They threatened to kill him when asked to return the amount.

A case was registered against them under sections 420, 419, 406, 467, 468, 471, 506, 34 of Indian Penal Code. SP Deepak Kumar Shukla constituted a team which was sent to New Delhi and Jharkhand for investigation. A team under Police Station in-charge SS Raghuwanshi succeeded in nabbing Sheetal Sameer from a house in 483 Cooperative Colony, Jharkhand and brought him to Barwani for interrogation. He accepted the allegation and was arrested.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:11 AM IST