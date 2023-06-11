Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead, Two Injured As Car Crashes Into Bike In Sardarpur

Sardarpur/ Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another accident, a man was killed and two others injured in Mangod village after a speeding car collided with their bike along Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway on Sunday afternoon.

As per details, the car (MH 04H N 0328) heading towards Rajgarh from Dhar district collided with a bike near Mangod village. A person named Chaggan Vaje Singh of Mangod who was riding the bike was killed on the spot while his son Sarwan was injured. He was rushed to the hospital promptly for medical treatment.

The deceased person’s niece Trishant (4) was critically injured and was referred to Dhar Hospital. On receiving information, Amjhera police rushed to the spot.

The rising number of traffic accidents along Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway in Sardarpur has resulted into seven deaths within a week. In the past two months, 16 people have died in six road accidents. It is evident that serious injuries and deaths may go down with the travellers wearing seat belts and following traffic norms.