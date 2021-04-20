Madhya Pradesh: 1 arrested for stealing gram from Unhel agricultural produce market, main accused on the run

Unhel (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a person for stealing gram stocked in local agricultural produce market. About five quintals of gram were recovered from him.

The main accused is on the run. In the same case, police have arrested an autorickshaw driver. Police station incharge DR Jogawat said 8 quintals of grams (dollar chana) belonging to grain merchant Pawan Jain were stolen two days back. The police had registered a case on his complaint.

After stealing 2 quintals of gram again on Sunday morning, the accused were waiting for a vehicle near Lalghati Hanuman temple. When the residents of the same area questioned them, they were terrified.

Court clerk Dharmendra Meena who was on his morning walk got suspicious and caught them both. However, the main accused managed to flee. The other person was brought to police station by Dharmendra. The accused revealed his name as Lal Singh, resident of Wadala in Nagda. He told police that the main accused is Arjun, resident of Rupeta in Nagda while autorickshaw driver Radhe Shyam, resident of Bor Mohalla in Unhel, helped them in act.

Police have arrested Radhey Shyam too. Search is for Arjun.