Madhya Pardesh: Hindu Activists Foil Illegal Cow Transportation, 4 Held In Pipliya Mandi

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pardesh): In a swift and courageous act, workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) successfully intercepted a mini truck carrying 12 cows to Maharashtra. The intervention took place near Pipliya Mandi on Sunday when the Hindu activists halted a mini Eicher truck (MH 17 BY 4792) travelling from Neemuch to Mandsaur.

The mini truck, loaded with 12 cows in inhumane conditions, was intercepted by vigilant activists who immediately alerted the authorities. The Hindu activists handed over both the truck and its occupants to the Pipliya police for further investigation. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the illegal transportation of cows.

The accused, identified as Nilesh, Navnat, Bheema and Abhishek. They have been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for their involvement in the attempted transportation of cows for slaughter. The rescued cows were promptly transferred to a cow shed for their safety and well-being.

Gambling den busted, 6 arrested

Pipliya Mandi: Police conducted a successful operation against illegal gambling activities, resulting in the apprehension of six individuals and recovery of over Rs 1 lakh in cash. The Malhargarh police, in coordination with local authorities, identified and arrested six individuals engaged in gambling near the gas warehouse on the Mhow-Neemuch Road.

The arrested individuals were identified as Kamlesh Porwal, Vijay Porwal, Sunil Maheshwari, Nilesh Porwal, Deepak Saini and Oprakash Patidar. During the operation, authorities seized cash amounting to Rs 1,00,780 from their possession. A case was registered and investigations were underway.