Madhay Pradesh: Rs 1.30 crore earmarked for Kankarpura Sarovar development in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chandrashekhar Azad (Kankarpura) Sarovar development project in Mhow village of tehsil for tourism has been included in AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Sub-Divisional Officer Akshat Jain said that Rs 1.30 crore would be spent on beautification of the pond and development of play zone, parking etc. So far, retaining wall of the pond has been readied.

The tender process of the project would be initiated by urban administration and development. The new project was launched in May 2022, following failure of last year's water sports activity project in Kanakapura pond.

In the first phase, work of retaining wall was completed by deepening the pond. The remaining work would be done under AMRUT 2.0 scheme. In February, Council was asked to issue tender for drinking water scheme / water body rejuvenation. This work would be looked after by state-level high-powered steering committee.

Sub-Divisional Officer Akshat Jain said that after great efforts it was included in the Amrut Yojana. It would be developed as a new tourist destination.

Along with Mhow Pithampur, citizens of nearby areas too would get a convenient garden and food zone. Mhow Gaon Council President Naveen Tiwari said that the ghat construction and beautification would soon be started at Chandrashekhar Azad (Kankadpura) Sarovar. Tenders would be issued soon for this. Rs 89 lakh would be spent on ghat construction and Rs 41 lakh for beautification. Food zone would be built on the lines of Chhappan.

A food zone would also be made on the lines of Indore's Chappan Dukan on the lake. Local shopkeepers would be given priority. Along with this, food stalls of some special brands would also be set up. Along with this, a grand parking lot would be made near the lake.

According to information, a walking track would be made around the pond and flowers and fruit plants would be planted.

