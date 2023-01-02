Madha Pradesh: Congress men assesses crop damage due to erratic weather in Malhargarh

Representative Image |

Malhargarh(Madhya Pradesh): Farmers in Mandsaur region have been reporting damage to masoor or lentil (Rabi) crops due to bad weather conditions in terms of crop yield and nutrition quality. On Sunday, Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia, Malhargarh block Congress president Anil Sharma, district secretary Kanhaiyalal Patidar, youth president Vinod Patel, block general secretary Pawan Patidar, Mandala president Kanhaiyalal Gurjar along with sector president Prahlad Patidar and party workers undertook visit to rural areas to assess crop damage due to erratic weather conditions.

The farmers talked about their grievances to the Congressmen. Balram Nathulal Patidar, a farmer hailing from Malhargarh town said that he sowed masoor (lentils) in 6 bighas of agricultural land at a total cost of Rs 50k. But the crops have suffered severe damage and have been deemed unfit for procurement, while emphasising on the need to adopt climate-resilient agriculture. The Congressmen, after conducting inspection, demanded adequate compensation by getting an immediate survey conducted of the affected crop. Farmers are now remembering former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who had, in the past, given compensation to farmers open-heartedly assuming 100pc loss without conducting any survey.

