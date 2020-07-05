Lunch to woo bunch in Indore: ‘Betrayed’, Congress plans ‘damage control’ move to stop desertations

THE JOLT VOLT

PATWARI PACIFIES

NO SIGN OF…

There are obvious reasons for the Congress party to feel betrayed, bruised and battered following desertions from the party to the saffron camp.

Congress leaders of Constituency number 2 organized a lunch for the party workers of the area as a ‘Damage Control’ measure caused by activists and leaders who deserted the grand old party to join the BJP. Congress was shocked after senior leader of Indore 2 Mohan Sengar, who had also contested legislative assembly election in 2018 against BJP’s Ramesh Mendola, joined BJP in a programme at Bhopal, a few days ago.

After Sengar joined BJP, Chintu Choukse, Rajesh Choukse and Raju Bhadoriya have been leading the party’s baton and organized the programme to keep the activists motivated.

Former minister Jitu Patwari too asked the activists to remain calm as Congress government would come to power again.

“We are sad for those who have joined BJP and left us. But, it will not stop the world. We wish that God keeps them well. I want to assure you all that Congress government will come to power again and especially in Sanwer where Tulsiram Silawat had betrayed us and toppled the government,” he said.

Patwari also told the activists that organization had done some mistakes while in power but will learn from it and improve. Activists also targeted the leaders for not listening to them while in power for 15 months.

Secretary of MPCC Rajesh Choukse too motivated the activists by narrating the history of party in Indore 2 which was once a bastion of the Communist Party and how Congress’s INTUC penetrated the same.

City president Vinay Bakliwal missed the programme excusing some family engagements but activists took it as an ongoing dispute between him and Chintu Choukse.