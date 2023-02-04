Lumpi virus as calamity: Panchayat member from Jobat writes to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Representative Image

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Rinkubala Lalsingh Davar, a district panchayat member from Alirajpur's Jobat tehsil, has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting that the Lumpi Virus disease be declared a calamity and those who lost cattle as a result of the outbreak be compensated.

According to Davar, Alirajpur district is dominated by agriculture and over 80 people are directly or indirectly involved with farming and cattle rearing.

Animal husbandry is one of the main means of earning a living in the district after agriculture, and due to the virus outbreak, hundreds of livestock in the district have been damaged, leaving tribal farmers in debt.

She requested that the government declare Lumpi Virus disease a natural disaster so that farmers could receive the much-needed compensation following a government survey of the dead animals.

She has also written three letters to district collector Raghavendra Singh Tomar at the local level, in which she stated that, on the one hand, the government is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of Independence and speaks about honouring tribal heroes. Even after 75 years of independence, no statue of a tribal revolutionary has been installed in any of the district's government offices or educational institutions.

On the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day, neither any photographs have been displayed, nor have tribal legends been honoured.