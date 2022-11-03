Low vaccine stocks: Vax centres cut down to three

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials in Indore have slashed the number of Covid-19 vaccination centres due to the low vaccination stocks. There are only three vaccination centres running in the city and they, too, may be closed in the coming days.

According to health department officials, only about 300 doses of Covishield are left in stock, while only about 32,000 doses of Covaxin remain in Indore district. The Corbevax stock has already dried up. “Due to a shortage of stocks and lack of interest among the people, we’re running the vaccination drive only at three centres in the city. We don’t have any Corbevax left in stock and will also run out of Covishield in a couple of days, although we do have a stock of Covaxin,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they were expecting to get a stock of vaccines soon as officials have asked them to send their demand for the required stock.

“We’ve sent our demand for vaccines to the officials and expect to receive them in a couple of days,” he said, adding, “The people haven’t been showing much interest in the vaccination drive for the past many months as cases of Covid-19 have dropped to their lowest level,” Dr Gupta added.

According to the health department’s records, as many as 28 lakh people are eligible for doses in Indore district, that is the adult population, but only 4.86 lakh people have taken the ‘third dose’ so far.

Vaccination centres are running at Government PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic and Mahaveer Trust at Regal Square.