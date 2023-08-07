Love Jihad Case: Protesters Demand Strict Action Against Accused In Rajpur

FPJ

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu right-wing called for a protest march against the police over love jihad and molestation against a Hindu woman who hails (from Rajpur) in Indore. As per information, the accused identified as Faiz Syyed who hails from Rajpur was booked for allegedly misrepresenting his identity, physically assaulting woman and threatening to leak her private video online.

The complainant alleged that a man named Faiz had hidden his identity and misrepresented himself as belonging to another community. When the victim came to know about his religion and opposed the same and wanted to break up with him, the accused began to threaten her and pressured her to remain friends with him or he would share her videos on social media platforms.

He even called her to Indore and pressured her for marriage after conversion. Upon refusing, he began to thrash her publicly and even threatened to kill her. When the victim cried for help, people gathered and thrashed the culprit.

The victim then lodged a complaint with Indore police station. There was another youth along with him but no action was taken against him by the police. There is a lot of resentment among the people due to negligible action by the police.

Enraged over police inaction, the local Sakal Hindu society called for a protest march and handed over a memorandum to the cops. Newly-appointed station in-charge Dilip Kumar Puri has assured appropriate action against the miscreants and assured to deliver justice to the victim.

Notably, love jihad is a term used to define a pattern of crime where Muslim men, hiding their religious identity trap women belonging to Hindu communities for conversion.

