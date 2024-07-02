 Love Finds Its Way Home: Police's Heartwarming Initiative Brings Family Back Together In MP District
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
The family with the police officers |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming initiative, the Khetia police, under the leadership of station-in-charge inspector Sunita Mandloi and women energy desk in-charge MPR Preeti Yadav, successfully reunited a family that had been separated for three years.

According to the police, Jyotibai, wife of Navnath Chauhan and a resident of Khetia, had been living at her maternal home due to differences with her husband. Her application for assistance was submitted at the Khetia police station, leading to the involvement of the local authorities.

Upon reviewing the application, Navnath Chauhan was summoned from Maharashtra to Khetia. After listening to both parties, inspector Sunita Mandloi and MPR Preeti Yadav provided counselling, emphasising the importance of mutual understanding and harmony in the family.

Through their efforts, Jyoti agreed to return to her in-laws' house, and Navnath expressed his willingness to forget past grievances and welcome his wife and child back home. This intervention not only reunited Jyoti and Navnath but also brought their two-and-a-half-year-old child back into a united family environment.

Inspector Mandloi remarked, "A family is built on the foundation of a strong husband-wife relationship. The upbringing of a child is deeply affected by the harmony within the family. We are glad to see Jyoti and Navnath reconcile and rebuild their lives together."

This initiative by the Khetia police stands as a testament to the power of dialogue and understanding in resolving familial conflicts, ensuring that love indeed finds its way home.

