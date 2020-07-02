Loot Bid: Indore Dawa Bazar trader stabbed, was carrying more than Rs 1.5 Lakh

Indore: In a daring attempt, a miscreant tried to stab a Dawa Bazar trader at the busy basement of the market on Thursday. The miscreant, however, failed to snatch the bag from the trader which contained more than Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the broad daylight incident has raised questions over the security at the market. The accused is on-the-run.

THE STAB PLOT

Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Rajeev Tripathi said the incident took place around 1 pm when Kapil Mittal, 49, resident of Agrasen Nagar was heading for his shop after parking his car at the basement. He was pushed by a miscreant from the rear side due to which Mittal fell. The miscreant tried to snatch his bag containing the booty, but Mittal’s cry for help alerted some traders who rushed to the spot. However, the miscreant left the bag and fled. Before fleeing the spot, the accused stabbed Mittal on his neck with a knife and critically injured him. He is undergoing treatment at a city hospital and is out of danger.