Lok Sabha Elections: 21 Check Posts, 1340 Polling Booths In Dist To Be Monitored Through Webcasting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, 21 selected checkposts and 1340 polling stations of Indore district will be monitored through webcasting. SST teams have also been deployed at these centres.

In order to conduct free and fair polls, strict arrangements are being made to make the security more tight. This was informed by additional collector and deputy district election officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi here on Friday. Three check post sites of Depalpur assembly constituency Bahirampur near the railway track, Toll Naka Medhwada and Sagor Road Kalibillaud will be monitored by SST police team and webcasting. Similarly, 2 check posts of Bada Ganpati and Aerodrome (Depalpur Road) of Assembly Constituency Indore-1, near Chandragupta Maurya Square (M.R. 10) under Assembly Constituency Indore-2, near Chandan Nagar Police Station in Assembly Constituency Indore-4. D-Mart and Kesharbagh Chowki R.T.O, near, checkpost Star Chauraha (M.R. 10) and Gol Chauraha (Azad Nagar) in Assembly Constituency Indore-5, a total of 5 check posts (check points) in Assembly Constituency Mhow in which Gram Panchayat Pigdambar A.B. Road, Talai Naka Simrol, Bhicholi Phata, Datoda Chowkhi Dhani and Jamgate (Jamkhurd).

Similarly, in Rau assembly constituency, Rau Circle near IIM Toll Naka and Umrikheda (Khandwa Road near Chameli Devi College), 4 check posts of Sanwer assembly constituency including Chimli Fata Ujjain Road, Old Toll Tax A.B Road Kshipra, Shivpura Kheda Chandravatiganj and at Muhada Ghat near Hanuman Temple SST team will be deployed. All these check posts will be monitored through webcasting.