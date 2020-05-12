Lockdown would continue in Indore after 17 May, with more exemptions, says Collector Manish Singh

District Magistrate and Collector, Manish Singh, said on Monday "People would not be allowed to come out from their homes even after May 17. However, we would start further economic activities.

Interacting with the media, Collector Singh said , "We are offering public and businesses more exceptions. But people would not be allowed to come out of their homes. Even those who have curfew passes must restrain from leaving their homes. Lockdown is the only solution to contain the spread of the virus. And, we have achieved this position on the ground. Thus, it is necessary to continue the lockdown the even after May 17. Lifting of the same, may trigger the virus blast again. Administrative sources informed that the lockdown may continue till the end of this month."

Singh also said, "The Centre is also roping in more hospitals."

Fruit baskets soon

Collector Singh said after providing vegetables, the administration is now planning to provide fruit baskets to the people at their doorstep. Packing will be done somewhere close to the bypass. The baskets may be priced at Rs 100 and Rs 250. Rs 100 basket will have melon and water melon, while the Rs 250 basket would have mangoes, grapes, banana and some other fruits.