Lockdown violation: MP High Court directs grocer to serve as volunteer under SDM

Indore: In a stern verdict to crackdown on those who dilute the lockdown, the legal system has come down heavily on a violator. It cost a grocer dearly to have kept his store open during lockdown and allow customers to line up in front of his store without following social distancing norm.

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the grocer to serve as a volunteer for at least a week under the SDM concerned.

The court also directed him to donate Rs 10000 for Prime Minister Cares Fund.

Dilip Vishwakarma of Nagda in Ujjain district had kept his grocery shop open in violation of the collector’s orders. Not only this, he was also found selling grocery items to people who were not following social distancing.

He was booked under Section 188 and was sent to jail by a local court.

Through his lawyer Lucky Jain, Vishwakarma had moved an application in High Court for bail.

Jain informed the court that the applicant has now realised the importance of lockdown and social distancing.

The advocate stated: “To atone for his mistake, the applicant volunteered to deposit Rs 10000 in the Prime Minister Welfare Fund and is also ready to perform volunteer service for some time.”

He further submitted that the offence is triable by JMFC and that the applicant is in custody since April 9 and he is no longer required for investigation and he has also no criminal antecedence.

Jain also stated that Vishwakarma is required to take care of his two children and 65-year-old father and there is no other male member in the family.

After considering all facts in the case, Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed for release of the applicant on bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 35,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court for his appearance as and when directed.

The court also attached the condition with the bail that the applicant would donate Rs 10,000 in the Prime Minister Cares Fund as voluntarily offered by him and will also do service as volunteer for a period of one week for at least three hours per day, as may be directed by the SDM concerned to whom he will duly inform this condition without any delay.