Lockdown in Indore may be extended till next Friday to contain Covid surge in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An informal decision has been taken to extend lockdown in Indore for a week, that is, till next Friday. Markets will remain open only for three hours till 9 am everyday. District collector Manish Singh may make a formal announcement in this regard soon keeping in view the steep rise in Covid cases in city.

The decision was taken a district crisis management committee held here on Saturday in which district collector, MP Shankar Lalwani, ministers Usha Thakur, Tulsi Silawat, BJP MLAs Malini Gaud, Mahendra Hardia, Akash Vijayvargiya, senior BJP leaders Madhu Verma, KM Moghe among others were present.

According to information, grocery stories, shops selling vegetables, milk will remain open till 9 am.