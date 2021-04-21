Lockdown breach in Madhya Pradesh: Cases registered against 3 for trading behind closed shutters in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Though Covid-19 is rampant, local residents seem least concerned and are violating lockdown norms. The police on Tuesday registered cases against three persons under Section 188 of IPC as they were trading behind closed shutters.

Police station incharge Deepak Shejwar said owner of Anshika Jewellers, Satyanarayan, resident of Ranipura, owner of Chhogmal Jewellers, Premchand Chhogmal, resident of Rajendra Chowk and Ashish Porwal, owner of Ashish Bakery were receiving customers behind closed shutters. They were made to close their shops.

People who were roaming without masks were also penalised. There have been 8 deaths due to Covid so far and there are more than 80 corona cases in Alot. The public representatives and administration have been appealing to residents to follow lockdown norms but the people have turned a deaf ear.