Lockdown Blues: Going tough for Indore Pharmacists as 60% of online orders are returned

Indore: The trauma of transition from lockdown and unlock is adding up the cost of returns, overstocking and GST payments for pharmacists in the city. With over 60 per cent returns in all the online orders, pharmacists are in a bind on how to tackle this new trend.
The situation is troublesome for pharmacists, doctors and even patients. Patients on their end are troubled with confusion and anxiety which results in their returning their medicine orders most of the time.
Doctors are formulating ways to discuss these instabilities and anxiety issues with patients while guiding them on being safe and avoiding careless behaviour.
Pharmacists are unsure of this unpredictable blend of online and offline shopping, as unsure customers are adding up to their basic costs with excessive returns.
Returns add to cost & computing
Sharing the trauma faced by a wholesale and retail pharmacist, Yash Khandelwal said, “Considering the current situation, where we must encourage people to stay in, supplying medicines online is our basic duty.”
However, it does not seem like a feasible way to conduct business, he added. “We get more than 20 orders per shop every day, but at least 12 of them come back in return, which causes logistic and accounting issues,” Khandelwal said.
He added that orders are sent with a GST bill and recorded in accounts as sold. “Further, to keep stock updated, we order the new meds as soon as it sells, but returns just double up our stock,” Khandelwal said.
He added that GST bills, accounts and overstocking is adding up to their storage, maintenance and even labour costs. “If we refuse online deliveries then it is not fair on customers, who cannot come down to the store, so it is a double-edged sword,” Khandelwal said.
Back-up orders, preference to companies
When asked about the reason for returning to some customers, they shared their trauma.
“What happens frequently with me is that I order the medicine online and I have to wait for 2 hours, but due to any reason, I am going out, I prefer buying it from the nearby medical store,” Arshi Khan, home maker, said. She added that placing an order online is her back-up plan.
“Doctors generally write the name of the medicine that is prepared by various companies and I have a preference for some particular companies, so I send medicines back if they are not from those companies,” Kunal Khanna, a businessman, said.
Some others shared that they are mostly confused and often end up rushing to a store or ordering from more than 1 medical store as a back-up.
Unsafe masks pose higher threats
Masks have become a trending accessory, protection equipment and necessity. A problem faced by pharmacists is explaining the difference between various masks.
“It is very common to see temporary shops and tents on every nook and corner selling masks, but they are not safe,” pharmacist Sushil Rajoria said. He explained that many customers wonder about the difference between masks sold in medical stores and the ones sold by the roadside.
“There are two major differences, one is the safety and the other is the amount of safety you get from wearing the mask,” Rajoria said. He explained that the masks sold by the roadside are often kept open and even tried on by customers to check before purchasing.
“The idea of masks is to reduce contact and allow people to try on masks, keeping them stacked up in dust and open-air increases the risks of infection and even allergies,” Rajoria said.
Don’t be anxious or reckless, understand & balance
“The trouble today is a basic understanding of safety, people still often feel that wearing a mask is just an obligation and carrying water and sanitiser is the same thing,” Dr Apoorv Shrivastava, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon said. He explained that many of his patients are still struggling to understand that they need to find a way to avoid infection and not invite it with risky behaviour.
“It’s not about daring to go out, it is about understanding that infections can spread faster than we can estimate,” Shrivastava said. He urged people to prepare their own masks, make or buy trusted sanitisers.
“You could be risking not just yourself, but your entire family and everyone you meet, so we want people to take care of themselves armoured with the right equipment,” Shrivastava said.
Discussing anxiety, Shrivastava said, “A lot of people are anxious and a lot of them are reckless, we need a balance and that is possible if we can understand that it is necessary to be cautious but not fearful.