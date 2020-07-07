Lockdown Blues: Going tough for Indore Pharmacists as 60% of online orders are returned

Indore: The trauma of transition from lockdown and unlock is adding up the cost of returns, overstocking and GST payments for pharmacists in the city. With over 60 per cent returns in all the online orders, pharmacists are in a bind on how to tackle this new trend.

The situation is troublesome for pharmacists, doctors and even patients. Patients on their end are troubled with confusion and anxiety which results in their returning their medicine orders most of the time.

Doctors are formulating ways to discuss these instabilities and anxiety issues with patients while guiding them on being safe and avoiding careless behaviour.

Pharmacists are unsure of this unpredictable blend of online and offline shopping, as unsure customers are adding up to their basic costs with excessive returns.

Returns add to cost & computing

Sharing the trauma faced by a wholesale and retail pharmacist, Yash Khandelwal said, “Considering the current situation, where we must encourage people to stay in, supplying medicines online is our basic duty.”

However, it does not seem like a feasible way to conduct business, he added. “We get more than 20 orders per shop every day, but at least 12 of them come back in return, which causes logistic and accounting issues,” Khandelwal said.

He added that orders are sent with a GST bill and recorded in accounts as sold. “Further, to keep stock updated, we order the new meds as soon as it sells, but returns just double up our stock,” Khandelwal said.

He added that GST bills, accounts and overstocking is adding up to their storage, maintenance and even labour costs. “If we refuse online deliveries then it is not fair on customers, who cannot come down to the store, so it is a double-edged sword,” Khandelwal said.