Lockdown 4.0 in MP: Thanks to relaxations, couple tie knot after waiting for 45-days

Jaora: A couple was all set to tie the knot in April, but it kept getting delayed because of the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak. They finally got married during Lockdown 4.0 with guests over video calling.

Saurabh Dhariwal, son of senior journalist late Ramesh Chandra Dhariwal was set to marry Ritika Kankrecha of Ujjain on April 12. The wedding was postponed by both the parties, keeping in mind the central government’s instructions. They finally got married on Wednesday, when relaxations were given by the administration.

Ritika, who is a resident of Ujjain, reached Jaora with just four kin. The wedding, which had been delayed for about a month and a half, was organised in the presence of very few guests. Ritika and Saurabh garlanded each other while maintaining social distancing. The ceremony was simple and cosy. Relatives and friends from both sides who could not attend the wedding in person watched the live video of the ceremony over an app.

Both parties had made all arrangements for the wedding, but the lockdown stopped them. With the start of the fourth lockdown, the government allowed weddings to be organised with just 50 guests and funerals, with 20. Ritika reached Jaora with her mother and two brothers on the morning of May 27. The ceremony and rituals were held at a private hall, situated at the four lane road.

About 45 to 50 people attended the wedding. Social distancing was maintained by all, including the bride and the groom during the entire event. All guests and the newly married couple had masks covering their mouths. Ritika and Saurabh performed all rituals while donning the masks. Sanitisers and soap and water was kept at all corners of the hall during the wedding.