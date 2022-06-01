 
Local Body Elections: 7 officers in Alirajpur skip meeting, get show-cause notices

This action has been taken following the directives of district collector and district election officer Raghvendra Singh. In addition, instructions were passed to deduct one day's salary for all these officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:41 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Show cause notices were served to seven sector officers after they remained absent during a review meeting organised here on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming three-tier local body elections. This action has been taken following the directives of district collector and district election officer Raghvendra Singh. In addition, instructions were passed to deduct one day's salary for all these officials.

Those who were absent include, sector officer Chander Singh Bamani, a veterinary officer of Alirajpur, Aarti Khed, municipality officer Jobat, Gyanendra Singh Gehlot, assistant veterinary officer, Ram Narayan Rathore, a teacher from Sir Pratap Vidyalaya, K K Davar, veterinary officer, Pushpendra Vaghela, a teacher from the government higher secondary school Alirajpur and Manendra Singh Gehlot, block resource coordinator Alirajpur.

The action has been taken against the officials under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965.

