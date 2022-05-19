Local Body Elections, 2022: Ban on employees from leaving the district HQ without sanction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After getting the green light from the Supreme Court on local bodies elections, the district election office has geared up preparations for conducting free and fair polls. In this respect, a ban has been imposed on employees leaving the district headquarters without approval.

Under the local urban body polls, the elections for corporations, a mayor for Indore Municipal Corporation and municipal councils are to be held. The pace of the preparations has been quickened for the urban bodies and three-tier panchayat elections. In this context, various preparations are being made under the direction of collector and district election officer Manish Singh. All government servants posted in the district have been directed not to leave headquarters without competent approval.

Additional collector Abhay Bedekar said the necessary guidelines had been issued in this regard through letters to all the heads of department of the central and the state government offices and central and state PSUs. It has been instructed that, in the near future, preparations will be made for the general elections, 2022, to the urban bodies and three-tier panchayats. The duties of employees of various departments will be fixed for election-related work. Election-related training will also start soon. This is why government servants have been directed not to leave headquarters without approval. The order will also be effective in departments where summer vacations are starting.

It has also been directed that a nodal officer should be appointed in every office to get the orders to be issued related to the elections and information should be sent to the district election office. Special duty is also to be fixed to receive election-related mail in the offices even during holidays and arrangements should be made so that all election-related orders are served immediately to those concerned.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:29 AM IST