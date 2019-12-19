Loan shark Gurdeep Chawla brought to Indore

Indore: Loan shark, Gurdeep Chawla, who was arrested by crime branch along with Sanyogitaganj police in Chandigarh on Tuesday, was brought to Indore on Thursday.

He used to cheat people by getting bank loan sanctioned in the victim’s name and then transferring it in his name. A manager of Andhra Bank, who is also an accused, is absconding. According to police, four cases of cheating are registered against Gurdeep. A reward of Rs 5000 was also declared on him.

Police said that complainant Amarjeet Singh Rathore complained against Gurdeep Chawla, Ranveer Chawla and Rajkumar Meena, the manager of Andhra Bank, Chavni branch. In the complaint, Rathore said that Gurdeep had contacted him and assured him that he would get his bank loan sanctioned as he had good contacts with the bank.

He took all necessary documents from Rathore and got his loan approved but lied to him that his loan had not got approved. Later, Gurdeep transferred the loan amount to his bank account with the help of the bank manager, Rajkumar, police said. Later, when the accused got a notice of loan recovery from the bank, then he came to know that Gurdeep had cheated him. According to the police, four similar cases are registered against Gurdeep.

Police said Gurdeep is also accused of cheating Milind Shinde of Mumbai, who came to know that a loan had been taken in his name after he received notice from Andhra Bank’s Indore branch for not paying the loan instalment. Later, he came to know that a housing loan of Rs 35 lakh and a car loan of Rs 7 lakh had been taken in his name. Since then Gurdeep had been absconding.