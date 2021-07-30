Liquor Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Its mafia raj in the state, says MLA Priyavrat Singh Khinchi

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): MLA and ex-energy minister Priyavrat Singh Khinchi launched a fresh salvo on the BJP government in the state saying that mafia is ruling the state.

While addressing the media person in Alot village, Khinchi said that on the instructions of ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath, we are going to Pipliya Mandi to meet the relatives of the villagers who died due to poisonous liquor.

Khinchi stayed at the residence of ex-district panchayat vice-president Virendra Singh Solanki at Alot, where Congress workers gave him a grand welcome with fireworks and drum beats.

Khinchi said not only liquor mafia, but mining and sand mafia are ruling the roost in the state with impunity.

Quoting an example of an alleged spurious liquor case in Indore, Ujjain and Mandsaur, Congress leader said that the state government is least bothered to pay heed to the deaths of the innocent people and is acting like a mute spectator to protect the mafia who are behind the deaths.

Khinchi added that the Congress strongly opposes this and no action is taken, Congress workers will take to the streets.