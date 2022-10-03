Lions Club of Dewas City service week begins

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Lions Club of Dewas City organises a service week every year. This year the week started on Gandhi Jayanti by garlanding the statue of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday.

Club's media in-charge Manoj Bindal said that during this service week, distribution of faryali laddus will be done in front of Sayaji Gate and jaggery and fodder will be distributed in Bholenath temple Gau Shala, diabetes test camp for mandi employees would be held in Anaj Mandi and fruits would be distributed in old age homes.

Club president ML Dabi, secretary Bhagwan Goyal, treasurer Pramod Gupta, zone chairperson Mangilal Agarwal, MK Nagar, RC Paliwal, Manoj Bindal, Suresh Parwal and others were present.