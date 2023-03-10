LIGHT & SOUND A NO SHOW: Over-priced tickets and no publicity hits project hard

Iconic Rajwada palace, Indore (Representative Photo) | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Inflation has hit everything. And as expected… it has not spared even the light and sound show which has re-started at the Rajwada from March 1, 2023.

The revamped site witnesses hardly 10 viewers on an average.

And the reason for the drastic drop in the number of viewers?

Simple… prior to the renovation of the Rajwada Palace, the show used to earn lakhs of rupees thanks to the low-priced tickets.

The tickets before renovation were Rs 50 and now after the facelift it has been jacked up thrice.

Also, there is no publicity for the show which has hit its fortunes hard.

Show timing

The show, which used to be held at 6.40 pm, is currently being run from 7 pm due to the onset of the spring/summer.

How to get an audience?

The light and sound show’s narration is being done in both Hindi and English while the department has plans to introduce more languages. According to department officials, this time the light and sound show is being upgraded. The department will take the help of social media to promote the show, said officials.