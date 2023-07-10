 Lethargic Leadership Has Left Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa Behind In Development: Mishra
Lethargic Leadership Has Left Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa Behind In Development: Mishra

Lethargic Leadership Has Left Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa Behind In Development: Mishra

Once the Congress comes to power in the state, special emphasis would be accorded to women empowerment and redressal of grievances of residents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Lethargic Leadership Has Left Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa Behind In Development: Mishra | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Newly-appointed district Congress committee president Ajay Ojha and city committee president Dr. Munish Mishra addressed a joint press conference in Khandwa on Monday.

They jointly reiterated that party manifesto promises LPG cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 1,500 to every woman per month, electricity subsidy, farm loan waiver and implementation of old pension scheme.

Once the Congress comes to power in the state, special emphasis would be accorded to women empowerment and redressal of grievances of residents. The party would also release manifesto at district-level, he said.

Mishra blamed lackadaisical attitude of local political leadership for lack of development in Khandwa.

He further said that youth was completely disheartened by rising joblessness and BJP government’s apathy. Fishermen association’s state president Sadashiv Bhavaria, Aziz Madani and other Congress workers were also present.

article-image
