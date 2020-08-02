LESSEE-R said the better: Indore Development Authority's blame game over defaulters' details

Indore: Indore Development Authority which recently introduced its budget of Rs 390 crore for 2020-2021, is unaware of the lessees and is playing the blame game.
IDA recently updated a list of lease defaulters on its official website and the civic body mentioned the amount due to be collected from them but did not mention the time since when payments were pending vis-a-vis on which property, To the utter surprise of one and all, IDA's three officials of estate department who are officially responsible for managing the data of lease defaulters are unaware of the fact that any such list has been updated and are busy passing on the ball to each other's court.
There are 1,942 defaulters in the list and the total amount pending is Rs 21,60,83,951. M/s Kunal Enterprises tops the list with Rs 1,70,33,762. With Rs 25,009 ... Mohan s/o Dayaram Pahwani stands at the bottom of the chart..
List of top ten defaulters
Sr No - Ref No - Name Amount
1. 53000059- M/S. KUNAL ENTERPRISES- Rs. 1,70,33,762
2. 22048923- SHRI RAJENDRA & SHRI ASHOK VER- Rs. 72,62,727
3. 22047784- UMAPATI DEVELOPERS P.LTD- Rs. 62,90,626
4. 22048820- M/S B.S. WORLD- Rs. 51,54,367
5. 14000654- M/S VISHAL CONST. PVT. LTD.- Rs. 43,16,235
6. 53000037- M/S. RADHIKA ENTERPRISES- Rs. 36,84,506
7. 22047795- M/S. RENY HOUSING LTD.- Rs. 36,56,079
8. 22049081- M/S ANIL ENTERPRISES PARTNER MR. SATISH & 3 OTHER- Rs. 33,54,855
9. 53000026- M/S. PARSONS ENTERPRISES- Rs. 25,42,432
10. 11301772- SMT. SHARDABAI BHNWARSING NARO- Rs. 25,30,918
Officials speak...
When all three officers were asked about the information and process of recovery from these defaulters, they gave different versions but none had an appropiate answers. To top it all, they blissfully feigned ignorance.
Estate officer, IDA, Anil Agrawal, said "Lease defaulters are managed by officer, Madhu Saxena. I have nothing to do with them. The officer who is responsible for lease amount recoveries will be able to give you a proper statement."
Another estate officer, IDA, Rajkumar Halder, said, "the estate department does not upload any list on a website, the computer department does so. You can ask the department from where they got the defaulter's list. The estate department does not issue any such list. I will need time to check the defaulters' details on the list etc``. Next, he tried to provide lopsided answers... "estate officer Madhu Saxena is responsible for recoveries. She will be able to give you information regarding them".
The computer department's official as well as IDA's executive engineer Anil Chugh, however, had a different version, "The list is provided by the estate department which the computer division uploads on to the website. We have nothing to do with the data mentioned."
The newly appointed IDA estate officer, Madhu Saxena, said, "I am only responsible to issue notices to defaulters whose names are recommended by other estate officers. I have no information regarding the list and the defaulters". On taking action against them, she said the board members decide on it and the recovery team only executes the orders.
IDA CEO SAID
IDA CEO, Vivek Shrotriya said, "IDA has created a list of 700 people out of 1,942 defaulters against whom action will be taken soon."
