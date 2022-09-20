Leopard electrocuted in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard died due to electrocution in Karaundiya village of Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district on Tuesday. Officials informed that the big cat died after it got an electric shock from a 11 KV line.

According to information received from sources, when the villagers saw the carcase of the leopard, they immediately informed the police and the forest department officials.

Forest officials reached the spot and saw that there was a neem tree nearby. They concluded that the big cat may have climbed the neem tree and came in contact with the wire and got electrocuted. Department will conduct the post-mortem. During preliminary investigation, it was mentioned that the leopard's age is around 2 years.

Dhar DFO GD Varvade said that he came to know about the incident through the media. He immediately called Kukshi SDO. He said that post-mortem will be done and appropriate action will be taken in the matter.