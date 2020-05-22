Learn skills to improve employability, CBSE announces skill course for class 6, 7 and 8

Indore

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced 9 skill subjects for middle level students giving them a chance to learn essential life skills. The board announced the skill courses for classes VI, VII and VIII, wherein students can learn various skills like Artificial Intelligence, Financial Literacy, Handicrafts, Marketing and other skills.

It is essential for schools and students to note as CBSE quoted, “Please note that NO FEE is to be paid by the school to the Board for starting Skill courses at Middle level i.e. in classes VI, VII or VIII.”

“Skill based learning focuses on increasing employability through series of inputs toe quip students with appropriate hands-on skills which helps them to be job- ready. Core focus on job role based skills leads to comprehensive specialisation, thereby increasing efficacy of the candidate,” CBSE counsellor Jaydeb Kar said.

All the skill-based courses started for Middle Level students are of 12 hour duration. To assess these subject students will be required to clear theoretical and practical examination.

Being skill-level course, practical skills are more essential than theory subjects. Following are the subjects offered by CBSE for students:

· Artificial Intelligence

· Beauty & Wellness

· Design Thinking

· Financial Literacy

· Handicrafts

· Information Technology

· Marketing/ Commercial Application

· Mass Media

· Travel & Tourism

The theory examination will be conducted for 15 marks. Practical examination for skill courses will be conducted for 35 marks. Hence, overall, the student will be marked out of 50 marks.

As per initial reactions from students in Indore, they felt more inclined towards learning Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Design Thinking citing it as essential skills for the future.

“I am interested in robotics, so artificial intelligence is definitely a skill that I want to learn and even master,” Suyash Rajput, a student of class VII, said.

Another student Yashika Bajaj said, “I am interested in finding how can I travel the world and further make that my job, so I want to learn Travel and Tourism skill, plus, I feel I need to know marketing for earning the luxuries I dream of.”