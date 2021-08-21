Ujjain: Law students submit memo over appointment of research guides

Advertisement

Ujjain: A delegation of Law students submitted a memo addressed to the Governor Ujjain Collector, over appointment of research guides. They demanded the cancellation of appointment of research guides terming it against the rules. They alleged huge irregularities in department research committee and demanded that it be disbanded.

Student Law Council Madhya Pradesh’s state president Shubham Solanki, student leader Mayur Noghane, advocate Ishaan Pancholi state general secretary of VKP were part of the delegation. They said the appointment of research guides has been done twice which is completely against the rules.

Students alleged that appointment of research guides is sub-judice. It has been clearly laid down in their appointment letters that all the newly appointed assistant professors are on probation.

If for some reason they are removed from the post, what will be the fate of their research scholars? This irregularity is a matter of concern for the law researchers, as these newly appointed assistant professors do not even have the experience of teaching postgraduate students of law.

They have been posted in colleges where postgraduate classes are also not held. How can be trusted with the responsibility of directing the dissertation in postgraduate research? These faculty also lack experience and appointment of such inexperienced research guides will only worsen the quality of research. Before their appointment, a memorandum in this regard was also submitted to vice-chancellor. But he has failed to take any action in the matter.

If such lapses are not addressed then the Student Law Council will launch an aggressive agitation for the protection of the interests of law students.

