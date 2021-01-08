‘Launch campaign to realize Rs 55 cr dues from land diversion’





Indore: A campaign will be launched in the district to recover the dues of

land diversion. Collector Manish Singh has urged all the defaulters to

deposit their dues of diversion within the stipulated time, which is

altogether Rs 55 crore.

Collector Singh said this in a meeting of Revenue Officers held on

Friday and gave necessary guidelines to all officers. He

took the meeting to review progress of disposal of revenue cases like

mutation, demarcation, demarcation, diversion etc. Readers of all

Additional Collectors, SDMs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Revenue

Inspectors and Revenue Officers were also present in this meeting.

Collector Singh reviewed the progress of disposal of revenue cases by

revenue officer.







It was informed at the meeting that a new demand of about Rs 39 crore

has been set up this year by the State Government. The recovery of

more than Rs 16 crore in the previous year is outstanding. In this way

a total of Rs 55 crore is to be recovered. Of this, a total of Rs 10

crore has been recovered so far. The remaining Rs 45 crore will be

recovered by running a campaign. Collector Singh instructed to collect

the amount from the first big defaulters. He also directed that all

the tehsildars should make special efforts for recovery according to

the target. Notices are being issued to the defaulters. Collector

directed that such users, who are making commercial use of the land

for any purpose other than the actual land use, should also be

recovered from them under the assessment. He informed that to make the

recovery system of diversion better and stronger, additional

computers and additional operators are being arranged in all the

Tehsil offices.



He instructed that all revenue officers should be serious with

sensitivity and ensure disposal of revenue cases within time-limit.

Pending cases of more than one year should be resolved on priority basis.

Action will be taken on negligence and irregularity in disposal of

revenue cases. They should work accountable for solving the revenue

related problems of the general public.