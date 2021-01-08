‘Launch campaign to realize Rs 55 cr dues from land diversion’

Indore: A campaign will be launched in the district to recover the dues of
land diversion. Collector Manish Singh has urged all the defaulters to
deposit their dues of diversion within the stipulated time, which is
altogether Rs 55 crore.
Collector Singh said this in a meeting of Revenue Officers held on
Friday and gave necessary guidelines to all officers. He
took the meeting to review progress of disposal of revenue cases like
mutation, demarcation, demarcation, diversion etc. Readers of all
Additional Collectors, SDMs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Revenue
Inspectors and Revenue Officers were also present in this meeting.
Collector Singh reviewed the progress of disposal of revenue cases by
revenue officer.
It was informed at the meeting that a new demand of about Rs 39 crore
has been set up this year by the State Government. The recovery of
more than Rs 16 crore in the previous year is outstanding. In this way
a total of Rs 55 crore is to be recovered. Of this, a total of Rs 10
crore has been recovered so far. The remaining Rs 45 crore will be
recovered by running a campaign. Collector Singh instructed to collect
the amount from the first big defaulters. He also directed that all
the tehsildars should make special efforts for recovery according to
the target. Notices are being issued to the defaulters. Collector
directed that such users, who are making commercial use of the land
for any purpose other than the actual land use, should also be
recovered from them under the assessment. He informed that to make the
recovery system of diversion better and stronger, additional
computers and additional operators are being arranged in all the
Tehsil offices.
He instructed that all revenue officers should be serious with
sensitivity and ensure disposal of revenue cases within time-limit.
Pending cases of more than one year should be resolved on priority basis.
Action will be taken on negligence and irregularity in disposal of
revenue cases. They should work accountable for solving the revenue
related problems of the general public.
