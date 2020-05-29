Latest coronavirus news of MP districts on May 30

COVID-19: Now, only two under treatment in Ratlam

A 27 years old youth resident of Shakti Nagar has been found on Thursday evening positive after sample test report at the Government Medical College (GMC) here.

Official information said that out of total thirty sample reports released on Thursday evening one person was found positive while remaining 29 reports were negative.

Meanwhile, two patients have been discharged from the GMC after they were cured. This include one 10-year-old child. With this total active positive patients have been reduced to two in Ratlam. Both the patients who are undergoing treatment were found COVID-19 positive only during last couple of days, this include one 56-years-old woman, a resident of Sheranipura who when went for dialysis at the District Hospital was noticed having symptoms.

Similarly, second patient a 27-year-old person from Shakti Nagar was reported on Thursday evening.

Two areas have also been added to the list of containment zones on Thursday evening, while one containment area Siddhachalam Colony has been denotified on Friday and with this total number of containment areas remained eight in the town.

With decreasing number of active cases, situation in the town limping back to normal as administration given some relaxation to the shoppers here.

Three new cases reported in Dhar, tally 123

Three more COVID-19 patients reported in Dhar district on Friday. Those who were found COVID positive, two of them are from Dhar, while one from Kukshi. With this total number infected persons raised to 123. With three deaths and 107 discharged, currently 13 patients are undergoing treatment in the district. Out of them, 10 are admitted in Dhar, while three in Indore.

One more tests positive in Barwani

One more person tested COVID-19 positive on Friday. With this total number of infected persons in the district raised to 43. At present only eight persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital after 34 persons moved out of the hospital after they were successfully cured, while one person has succumbed to the disease. Three areas in the district are still under containment. According to health bulletin released on Friday evening, the person who tested positive is from Balsamud village. He was take on Barwani situated isolation ward set up at the Ashagram. Currently four persons from district are undergoing treatment in Barwani, while four in Indore. District collector Amit Tomar appealed people to stay patience and follow the social distancing norms to make district corona-free.

Two corona winners discharged

Khargone: In Khargone, two more persons got discharged from the hospital after they were successfully treated. With this total number of active patients in district reduced to 13. So far, district recorded as many 125 COVID-19 patients. However, 102 persons were discharged from the hospital after they overcome the disease. District recorded total 10 deaths due to the pandemic. Health department admitted five suspects in an insolation ward during last 24 hours. District still waiting for 122 samples report. Based on new cases, four areas in the district are still under containment restriction.

3 new cases found, patients in Burhanpur nears 300 mark

Burhanpur: Burhanpur recorded three more COVID positive cases and one death on Friday. With this total number of cases rose to 298. With no discharge on Friday, total number of recoveries in the district stood 200. District collector Praveen Singh appealed people to follow the social distancing norms to beat Corona. In the district first COVID case was reported on April 22 and within a month, district climbed fourth place in terms of highest number of cases in the state after Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain. However, good recovery rate anticipate people to achieve green zone tag soon.

With 3 more patients, cases in Khandwa reach 238

Khandwa: Khandwa reported three COVID-19 positive patients in last 24 hours and they were admitted at the district hospital. With this total number of infected persons in the district raised to 238. Meanwhile, one person moved out of hospital after successfully cured. So far total 200 persons got discharged from the hospital after they were treated and cured. With 13 deaths, as many 25 are undergoing treatment. Beside, based on new cases, as many 27 localities in the district are still notified under containment zone.

No change in Mandsaur tally

Mandsaur: In Mandsaur, with no new positive case and no discharge, total number of confirmed cases still stood 90, while the number of active patients in the district are 13. Chief medical and health officer Dr Mahesh Malviya informed that so far as many 69 persons got discharged from the hospital, while eight persons succumbed to the disease. After one person from a village situated on Bhanpura – Undawa village border tested positive the administration has sealed the entire area.