Latest Coronavirus news of Indore on 27 March

Two more hospitals marked as Covid dedicated

It was informed at the meeting that special monitoring of suspected and positive patients of COVID-19 is underway and treatment is being provided as per protocol. So far, 9 COVID-19 positive patients have been found in the city. The samples of suspected patients are being tested regularly. Arrangements have been made to keep the suspected in Isolation.

Along with MRTB Hospital, now Gokuldas and New Vishesh Hospital have also been identified as dedicated COVID treatment Hospitals.

Similarly, arrangements have been made for Isolation Hospital at the MTH compound hospital. Police has made arrangements for quarantine at the Police Training School. Apart from this, arrangements are also being made at BSF's Rewati Range Hospital. Apart from these, hostels have also been identified. Separate ambulances have been arranged for selected patients and the deceased.

It was informed in the meeting that special care is being taken in the habitat area of ??positive patients. People coming into contact with them are also being constantly monitored. Top brass attended review meeting IG Vivek Sharma, Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, IMC Commissioner Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Neha Meena, Deputy Commissioner Sapna Solanki, Additional Collector Pawan Jain, Medical College Dean Dr. Jyoti Bindal and MYH Superintendent Dr. PS Thakur and officials of other related departments were present in the meeting.

Strict vigil at Covid-19 ‘Epicentres’

Those living in the vicinity of Corona patients' homes will have to follow home quarantine

After cases were reported from Indore and the homes of COVID-19 positive patients of the district were declared as an ‘Epicentre’ of the disease and 3 km radius of the home was declared as Containment Area,

District Magistrate and Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said on Thursday evening, as per the order, movement in the contained area will be restricted. It would be appropriate for all residents of the containment area to be in home quarantine. In this way, the objective of the imposing curfew would be achieved and implemented in right way too. Traffic inside the containment area will also be completely restricted. The periphery of the containment area will be 3 km radius from the home of the positive patient.

The whole area will be controlled by a Special Quick Response Team, which will be deployed by CMHO there. The team will have a physician, an epidemiologist, pathologist, microbiologist and documentation staff along with a medical mobile unit. Continuous screening will be done by health workers at the exit point of the said area.

All teams will monitor the COVID-19 suspected cases daily and will ensure to inform the Rapid Response (RR) team if possible symptoms of COVID-19 infection such as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath etc. are seen in anyone. Home quarantine of the family members of the COVID-19 positive patients and of those who came in close contact will be done necessarily. The daily follow-up/check-up (by telephone or visit) will be conducted until the results do not show negative strains. If the results are positive, the concerned contact people will be kept in home quarantine for 14 days and follow-up checks will be continued daily for the next four weeks.

In order to prevent further spread of infection, all the concerned (mentioned in the Self Declaration Form) will be contacted for tracking the suspected/infected and the process of getting them home cured.

Sanitation of the area will be ensured by the Zonal Officer of the IMC.