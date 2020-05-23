Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on May 23

11 discharged, two new patients found in Dhar

Saturday brought both good and some bad news for Dhar district as 11 more patients (nine in Dhar and two in Indore) from the district moved out of hospital after they successfully overcome the COVID-19. On the other hand, two cops tested positive for COVID-19.

With this, total number of COVID-19 positive patients raised to 111. With three deaths and 103 recoveries, total five patients from the district currently undergoing treatment.

Once a major hotspot in Nimar region, good recovery rate managed district to bring back number of active patients to a single digit.

Civil surgeon Dr Anil Verma informed that out 11 patients from Kushi, nine were discharged from Dhar district hospital, while two others who are undergoing treatment in Indore got discharged.

With these 11, total number of patients who overcome the disease raised to 103. Dhar district recorded total 109 COVID-19 patients so far. With three deaths, now only five patients (three in Dhar and two in Indore) undergoing treatment and they are said to be stable.

Dr Verma added that test report of 100 suspects are still pending and as per the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), if we did not get report in next 10 days and health condition of suspects remain good, we will discharge them and asked them to remain home quarantine up to stipulated time period.

On Saturday, all the health department officials, doctors and nurses congratulated outgoing patients presenting them flowers. Doctors asked outgoing patients to follow instruction and remain home quarantine for next 14 days.

Now, Kukshi is COVID-19 free

With discharge of eleven corona winners, Kukshi on Saturday become COVID-19 free town in Dhar district. As many 10 persons tested positive for the coronavirus recently and added to the concerns of administration and the people here. Dhar district collector Shrikant Banoth congratulated all Kukshi people and also asked them to remain careful to maintain the tag.

2 cops test positive for Covid-19

Panic prevailed in police headquaraters in Dhar after two police personnel’s tested positive for COVID-19. Health department officials began screening work to prevent spreading of disease. Notably, Dhar district managed to earned COVID-19 free town tag on Thursday after 12 patients got discharged from the district hospital. However, two new cases snatched this tag once again and district have to wait for another few days.

8 discharged in Neemuch

As many eight COVID-19 patients moved out of COVID Care Centre after they recovered. Neemuch registered 58 COVID-19 patients so far and with three deaths and 43 recoveries, currently 12 patients are undergoing treatment in the district till Saturday afternoon. Notably, two persons who were shifted to Udaipur and Bhilwara for treatment also tested COVID-19 positive there.

Nine new cases take Khandwa tally to 222

Khandwa district got nine positive test report for COVID-19 on Saturday. With this total number of patients in the district raised to 222 on Saturday. However as many 147 persons moved out of the COVID Care Centre after they were successfully overcome the disease. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma informed that total 54 samples have been sent for examination. Out of which nine have been tested positive, while remaining 45 tested negative. Out of this nine, eight have been admitted in Khandwa, while one is in Bhopal.

58 new patients found in Burhanpur, tally 272

Panic prevailed in Burhanpur town of Madhya Pradesh as 58 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district on Saturday. With this, total number of confirmed cases raised to 272.

However, 16 more patients were discharged from the hospital after they overcome the disease. With this number, total number of recoveries increased to 115.

Burhanpur district collector Praveen Singh informed that 58 new patients found in the town and they all have contact history. Health department and administration asked people those who are in touch with the patients to come forward and readily give their samples for examinations.

With increasing number of cases, administration clamped containment area in more than 80 per cent of the town.